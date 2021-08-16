Falmouth woman killed in head-on crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were critically injured in a crash in a head-on crash in Falmouth Monday morning. The crash happened on Sandwich Road and Greenwood Street sometime before 7 AM Monday morning. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate at one person from the wreckage. One person was reportedly rushed to Falmouth Hospital with CPR in progress. Two people in the other car were transported to Falmouth Hospital. One of them was later flown by MedFlight to a trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.