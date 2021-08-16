Cancel
Cherokee, NC

Tribal Trout Hatchery undergoing major renovations

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribal Trout Hatchery for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is about to complete phase one of renovations that supervisors say is long overdue. Christopher Greene, manager of Tribal Operations, said that they are planning to turn over the revamped administrative building for the hatchery in the next two weeks. The project adds 2,000 square feet to the building, and completely renovates several aspects of the operation. There is now insulation for the building, a new generator, an upgraded lab area, a basic kitchen, and more office spaces.

