Buckle up: A big day for California

By Emily Hoeven
calmatters.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a big day for California. First, it’s the deadline for local elections offices to start sending mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom. Ballots have already started hitting mailboxes in many parts of the state, prompting Newsom and his leading challengers to turbocharge their campaigns over the weekend. The governor, attempting to rally apathetic Democratic voters who appear largely unaffected by his blitz of TV ads, pivoted to in-person events in San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. He appealed to organized labor and Latino voters while pinpointing conservative talk show host Larry Elder, whom he described as “more extreme” than former President Donald Trump, as his biggest threat.

