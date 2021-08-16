Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

By Mat Murdock
Posted by 
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're really good at what you do and want a measuring stick for how good you are, as Woody Harrelson's character in "Zombieland" said, "You've got to go to the tippy top". It looks like a local Southeast Wyoming food truck is looking to do that. If you live in Cheyenne or Laramie, there's a good chance you've seen Double Dubs green food truck parked about in either town, serving some amazing wings. Double Dubs is looking to prove that they, not only have the best wings in Wyoming, they have the best wings, period.

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Laramie, WY
Food & Drinks
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Buffalo, WY
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Restaurants
Laramie, WY
Lifestyle
City
Laramie, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Harrelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Food Drink#Zombieland#Double Dubs Green Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
My Country 95.5

A 2500 Pound Wyoming Bear Found In Big Horns ‘Natural Trap Cave’

According to researchers, Wyoming's Ice Age history is pretty impressive and a few years ago History Channel did a show in 2008 called 'Jurassic Fight Club' to prove it. In Northern Wyoming, deep in the Big Horn Mountains, lies the Natural Trap Cave that has been the final resting spot for MANY animals and creatures...past & present. The massive pit is shaped like a bell, is 85 feet deep with a 12' by 15' opening at the top. It's basically a sinkhole in the middle of the mountain that animals passing by may not see and fall to their death. Laying at the bottom of this large, natural trap, was thousands of years of fossils proving that Wyoming was extremely active with many creatures LARGE and small.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wyoming

A major reason people emigrate to Wyoming is because of its wilderness. You can't beat the solitude or the peace - but there are downsides too. Did you know that these 5 Wyoming animals can be dangerous. If you spend a reasonable amount of time exploring the State of Wyoming, you're likely to run into at least a few of them. See what Wyoming's top 5 most dangerous animals are below!
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Anglers asked to stop fishing Wyoming’s Muddy Guard Reservoir #1

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking anglers to temporarily avoid fishing at Muddy Guard Reservoir #1 in Johnson County due to unfavorable conditions for trout. The body of water is located about 16 miles southwest of Buffalo and is “managed to offer anglers trophy-sized Snake River cutthroat and rainbow trout.”
Madera, CAMadera Tribune

Keto Korner food truck changes name

More Than Just the Tip owner Jonathan Carabajal shows off a bacon brisket cheeseburger with his niece Hailey Guajardo. Carabajal owned the Keto Korner trailer and changed the name so he could serve a wider variety of customers. In an effort to gain more customers, Jonathan Carabajal changed the name...
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming State Fair Is Open For Business

Ok, so we had 10 days of Cheyenne Frontier Days, over a week of the Laramie County Fair and now, if you're not too tuckered out, the Wyoming State Fair is open. Just a couple of hours up the road from Cheyenne in Douglas, Wyoming, which is not only the home of the Wyoming State Fair, but it's also the home of the Jackalope. Fun facts. The small town is sure to be rocking with all the events and live music about to hit Douglas.
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

2020 Census: Wyoming 5th Whitest State in Nation

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Wyoming’s population is almost 85% white, the state is not the whitest in the nation, according to the latest U.S. Census results. Results from the 2020 census released this week show that Wyoming actually places fifth out of the 50...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

American Truck Simulator: Wyoming's second trailer is a soothing drive

I used to watch a lot of trucking videos on YouTube. I'm not into big rigs, but the quiet drives through beautiful scenery made for great background viewing. So it is with the latest trailer for American Truck Simulator, which presents 20 minutes of quiet driving around Wyoming, the destination of its next expansion.
Charlottesville, VAWHSV

L.E.G.A.C.I Eats debuts food truck

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An organization in central Virginia is taking its mission on the road to feed frontline workers and people struggling to put food on the table. “It’s a great opportunity for us, not only to offer what we have first off the truck to people who want to support it, but don’t want to take away from those in need,” L.E.G.A.C.I Eats co-founder Steve Easton said.
Berthoud, COberthoudsurveyor.com

Berthoud Food Truck Rally

A menu is great for choice, but even better is different food outlets all in one spot—hence, the popularity of the Berthoud Food Truck Rally. Grace Place will feature six food trucks 5-8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the monthly event to give diners a variety of options including tacos, barbecue, bowls, gyros and wraps. There also will be dessert, coffee, cider and beer, as well as live music.
Knoxville, IAOskaloosa Herald

2021 Knoxville Nationals queen contest

While the "Greatest Show on Dirt" will be in full swing with festivities and packed crowds, every good event needs a spokesperson. After a canceled Nationals last year, the Knoxville Nationals will once again crown a Knoxville Nationals Queen. This will be the 46th year of selecting a queen, with the event getting its start back in 1975.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

YouTuber Catches Wyoming Traffic Jam Caused By Monstrous Bison

Coming out the gates, no one likes traffic, right? We're somewhat lucky here in the Cowboy State that we don't have tons of traffic jams to ever worry about. That's a huge plus for having such a small population. We usually have to drive to Colorado to get stuck in traffic. You know, if we actually want to get stuck in traffic(looking at you, Harmony Road).
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Hotel Rates Dropping in Some Locations But Why Not Wyoming?

This could change the way hotels operate in the future. Traveling is an exciting aspect in our lives. I can't imagine what it would have been like to stay in one place simply because traveling was too expensive, time consuming, or even dangerous. These days we can hope on a plane and be just about anywhere else on the planet within a day.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

New food truck set to offer Mexican and American cuisine

Matadors Food Arena LLC is proud to announce the partnership of Jim and Sherry Libengood, of Dayton, Rick and Nicole Lias, of Dayton, and Kim and Onys Gutierrez, of Indiana. Matadors Food Arena LLC’s first endeavor will be Matadors food truck. Their vision and mission is to provide the best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy