Savannah Guthrie relentlessly grills National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the United States' disastrous evacuation from Kabul

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attempted to defend the chaotic and heartbreaking frenzy to escape Kabul on Monday during a tense appearance on Today. President Biden had claimed last month that there would be "no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," although the Today show's Savannah Guthrie was quick to point out to Sullivan that that's exactly what's happening as the Afghanistan capital falls to the Taliban. "Well first Savannah, to be fair, the helicopter has been the mode of transport from our embassy to the airport for the last 20 years," Sullivan said.