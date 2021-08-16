Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Savannah Guthrie relentlessly grills National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan about the United States' disastrous evacuation from Kabul

By Jeva Lange
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan attempted to defend the chaotic and heartbreaking frenzy to escape Kabul on Monday during a tense appearance on Today. President Biden had claimed last month that there would be "no circumstance where you see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," although the Today show's Savannah Guthrie was quick to point out to Sullivan that that's exactly what's happening as the Afghanistan capital falls to the Taliban. "Well first Savannah, to be fair, the helicopter has been the mode of transport from our embassy to the airport for the last 20 years," Sullivan said.

theweek.com

Comments / 0

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Savannah Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#National Security Advisor#Taliban#U S Chinook#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

CNN continues hammering Biden over Afghan turmoil: 'If this isn't failure, what does failure look like?'

CNN has continued offering critical coverage of President Biden amid his administration's turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Clarissa Ward, CNN's chief international correspondent who's been reporting from Kabul, called what she's witnessed an "absolute mess" and offered a stunning rebuke to Biden's claim to ABC News that the pullout of troops out of Afghanistan which quickly resulted in a takeover by the Taliban was not a "failure."
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Here’s why the U.S. national security apparatus keeps producing failures

If you want one statistic to explain the failure of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan it is this: The National Security Council met 36 times since April to discuss it. Even more remarkable, this number was shared with the media to illustrate how well the administration had handled things. The U.S. foreign policymaking apparatus has transformed itself into a dinosaur, with a huge body and little brain, a bureaucracy where process has become policy.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deadline

Stephen Colbert Calls U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan “The Right Thing” That “Feels So Wrong”

On Monday’s episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert ripped off “the Band-Aid”, dedicating his entire opening monologue to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, and the United States’ withdrawal from the country. “The U.S. has been there for 20 years. We spent $2 trillion. We trained a 300,000-man strong Afghan army, and the Taliban took it over in 10 days,” the late-night host summarized. “The country is in complete chaos.” Colbert then cut to a photograph of a military helicopter evacuating Kabul, which has drawn comparisons to one of U.S. military personnel making their exit during the Fall of Saigon. “Not a flattering...
MilitaryValley News

U.S. Troops shot at, return fire at Kabul Airport and kill ‘armed individuals,’ Pentagon says, president addresses the nation

American soldiers deployed at the Kabul airport have been shot at and were forced to return fire, killing two, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday, April 16. The news of the attacks came shortly before President Joe Biden addressed the nation regarding his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan and the subsequent collapse of the Afghan government. A defiant Biden said that he was faced with a choice between sticking to a previously negotiated agreement to withdraw U.S. troops this year or sending thousands more service members back into Afghanistan for a “third decade” of war. President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, in Washington. (AP Ph.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

What Biden didn't know about Afghanistan

The next time President Biden takes questions from reporters, he'll be asked what he didn't know and why he didn't know it. Why it matters: Assurances Biden gave at a news conference on Friday about security around the Kabul airport were contradicted within minutes by network reporters on the ground — and later by his own administration.
MilitaryNew York Post

Fleeing Americans beaten by Taliban in Kabul, Pentagon chief tells Congress

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told members of Congress on a conference call Friday that Americans attempting to evacuate Afghanistan have been beaten by the Taliban, directly contradicting President Biden’s assertion that U.S. citizens were not being blocked from the airport, two lawmakers told The Post. Striking a decidedly more concerned...
POTUSNew York Post

Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US

Former President Donald Trump described the ongoing mayhem in Afghanistan as the worst humiliation in American history, while defending the agreement his administration struck with the Taliban last year. “It’s a great thing that we’re getting out, but nobody has ever handled a withdrawal worse than Joe Biden,” the 45th...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

U.S. troops secure Kabul airport for Afghanistan evacuations

As more troops were brought in to secure the evacuation effort, U.S. officials say up to 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan along with tens of thousands of Afghans who may be eligible for asylum. NBC News’ Richard Engel was at the Kabul airport, where hundreds of Afghans await processing.Aug. 18, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US evacuated about 17,000 people from Kabul since August 14

Washington DC [US], August 22 (ANI): The United States has evacuated some 17,000 people from Afghanistan since August 14, Pentagon informed on Saturday. "Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 22,000 people. Since the beginning of this evacuation operation on August 14, we have evacuated approximately 17,000," Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told during a briefing on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy