Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Xiaomi Mi 11T and Redmi K40 Ultra to have 120Hz displays, MediaTek chipset

gsmarena.com
 5 days ago

Why do you even try to discredit DXOMark? Do you think camera reviews from dodgy YouTubers are... No one needs to "try" to discredit DxOMark, they already did a pretty good job at discrediting themselves over the years. Case and point: they sell "consultancy" services to the phone manufacturers to help them improve the scores -- too bad the camera quality is second priority in that "consultancy," as is shown over and over again when a manufacturers uses their service and the score for that new model immediately improves over the previous gen.

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xiaomi Redmi#Mediatek#Xiaomi Cc11 Pro Rrb#Chipset#Mediatek#Dxo#Hm2#Hmx#Dxomark#Oled#Super Amoled Display#Ois#Liquid Cool Technology#Ips#Redmi K40
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Related
Technologygizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 & Mi Pad 5 Pro Official: 11″, 120Hz refresh rate, 5G, MIUI for Pad & more!

After a three-year wait, Xiaomi has finally launched the Mi Pad 5 series in China. The new tablet series comprises the vanilla Mi Pad 5 and the high-end Mi Pad 5 Pro which equally has a 5G version. The new tablet comes with several high-end features including 5G connectivity on the Pad 5 Pro which places it on a good pedestal to take on the likes of iPad Pro. The features also give us assurances that the premium slate was worth the long wait.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 in for review

Back in May, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi announced it sold over 25 million units of the original Redmi Note 8 globally. And to celebrate the milestone, the company introduced a refreshed version of the Redmi Note 8, dubbed Redmi Note 8 2021, which we have with us today at the office for the full review.
NFLNeowin

Xiaomi unveils Mi Mix 4 with an under-display camera and 120 W fast charging

Xiaomi's highly anticipated handset Mi Mix 4 has finally been announced. Keeping up with its design-driven heritage, the phone features a premium ceramic body. Moving onto the front, the Mi Mix 4 sports a full-screen display. To get rid of the notch and punch-hole camera, Xiaomi has developed under-display selfie camera tech. To make the camera see through the display, Xiaomi claims to have reduced the pixel size in the camera area. Moreover, special circuitry has been deployed to minimize light diffraction and achieve transparency.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Xiaomi Redmi 10 leak reveals a 50MP main camera, 90Hz display

A premature listing has revealed some of the key specs of Xiaomi's upcoming Redmi 10. The Redmi 9 successor will arrive with a 90Hz display and a 50MP main camera. There's no info on the entry-level phone's pricing and availability yet. Xiaomi's Redmi sub-brand could soon refresh its entry-level smartphone...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera hiding beneath the display

Xiaomi has revealed the new Mi Mix 4 smartphone, which hides away an under-display 20-megapixel selfie-camera within the 6.67-inch 2400 x 1080p display. The new flagship, which is a Chinese exclusive initially, tucks the camera away the some display pixels, making it almost indiscernible at first glance. The new tech also enables Xiaomi to achieve a virtually full screen display, which is also compatible with Dolby Vision and has a 120Hz refresh rate.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

MediaTek launches two new 6nm 5G chipsets for mid-range smartphones

MediaTek has launched two new 5G chipsets today, the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. Both of them are mid-rangers based on the 6nm process and are ready to compete with what's available in the market. Without further ado, let's check out the key tech specs and features brought by these two new MediaTek's offerings.
NFLgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 5G

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor and Adreno 660 GPU. The device supports an IP68 rated waterproof and dustproof chassis. The device that runs on Android 12 is pre-installed, which is overlaid with MIUI 12.5 to support full-screen gestures. The display of the smartphone is 6.67 inches curved OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Cell Phonesinfusenews.com

Xiaomi declares Mix 4, the first phone in the Mi Mix series, with under-display camera

Xiaomi has declared the Mix 4, the first telephone in the Mi Mix series to be reported in almost three years. The Mix telephones have consistently been about bezel-less designs with seamless screens, and the Mix 4 carries on that thought by commercializing a technology that Xiaomi has been chipping away at for quite a while: a selfie camera that is found directly under the screen.
NFLgizmochina.com

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 teardown reveals internals and in-display camera

While Xiaomi has just launched the Mi MIX 4, a new video has already surfaced online that shows the smartphone being disassembled, with the teardown revealing the internal components of the new handset. The teardown was done by popular tech blogger Robin, who shared the video of the disassembly on...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

MediaTek Dimensity 920 & Dimensity 810 Mid-range 5G Chipsets Announced

MediaTek has announced two new 5G mobile chipsets — Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810. Both these new chipsets are based on the TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing node. As seen with the previous Dimensity chipsets, both the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 SoCs will offer good performance and 5G connectivity even in a budget smartphone. The new mid-range 5G smartphones powered by these new MediaTek chipsets should be launching later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy