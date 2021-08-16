Cancel
LSU Research Redefines Relationship Between Age and Metabolism

By Bruce Mikells
Cover picture for the article

If you're a mature human being in at least your 30's or older, you've probably tried to lose weight. You've probably been told that because you're older that you will have a tougher time dropping pounds and inches because of your metabolism. According to new research from Pennington Biomedical Research Center at LSU that may not be the case.

