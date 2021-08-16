'Nine Perfect Strangers' isn't the worst TV show of the year, but it might be the biggest letdown

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's your appetite for grandiose meta-musicals starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet baby named Annette? Mileage will almost certainly vary, but Leos Carax's “Annette," which opened the Cannes Film Festival last month, is certainly one of the most original movies of the year. After a brief run in theaters, it debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video, bringing Carax's audacious and tormented opera into millions of homes. It will surely startle some who happen upon it. Just exactly what is this mechanical marionette singing about? But Carax's dark, dreamy vision, from a script and score by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks, will reward those swept up in it with a startling and ultimately devastating tragedy about art and parenthood that reaches profound heights just as does bizarre fantasy. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called it “a movie best experienced rather than described.”