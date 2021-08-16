Roll Call: Follow key votes in Congress

WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from July 30 to Aug. 5. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed a resolution (S. Res. 310), expressing solidarity with Cuban citizens demonstrating peacefully for fundamental freedoms, condemning the Cuban regime's acts of repression, and calling for the immediate release of arbitrarily detained Cuban citizens; the RENACER Act (S. 1041), to advance the strategic alignment of United States diplomatic tools toward the realization of free, fair, and transparent elections in Nicaragua; and a bill (S. 812), to direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.