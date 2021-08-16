First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is No Blast From the Past

At first glance, the arrival of the the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer seem like little more than an attempt to grab market share as auto buyers increasingly fall for ever-larger and more opulent trucks. But the effort is far from a one-off proposition. The Wagoneer twins are the foundation of an entirely new premium sub-brand, allowing Jeep to maintain its off-road aura while fielding ever-more luxurious SUVs without tainting Jeep’s hard-core image. This why you’ll struggle to find the Jeep name anywhere on a Wagoneer, although it’s there if you look hard enough.