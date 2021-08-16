First Drive: The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is No Blast From the Past
Roughly 30 years ago, an icon of automotive design rolled off the assembly line for the last time when the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the anachronistic wood-sided sport-utility vehicle penned by Brooks Stevens, left the market after 1991. It marked the end of almost three decades of plying the same sparingly updated platform, one that became a stealth symbol of wealth among the well-heeled owners who appreciated its smooth, go-anywhere ride (and could afford its horrendous thirst for fuel).www.mysanantonio.com
