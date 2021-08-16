Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Y: The Last Man' Gets Disney Plus Release Date in the U.K. - Global Bulletin

By Jamie Lang
wiltonbulletin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney Plus will launch the first three episodes of DC Comics’ much-anticipated series adaptation of “Y: The Las Man” on Sept. 22 in the U.K. via its Star offering for adults, with new episodes made available each Wednesday thereafter. Adapted from the comic book series of the same name by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, “Y: The Last Man” unspools in a post-apocalyptic world where all mammals with a Y chromosome die in a mysterious event, save one cis man and his monkey.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Schnetzer
Person
Diane Lane
Person
Amber Tamblyn
Person
Elliot Fletcher
Person
Markus Schäfer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Man#Disney World#Disney Plus#Dc Comics#Star#Guerra#Fx Productions#Tvf International#Tvf Media#North American#Stapley#All3media#Dutch#Icp#German#Tower Productions#Little Dot Studios#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Y: The Last Man

FX Explains How ‘Y: The Last Man’ Will Handle Trans Characters. FX’s long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation arrives at a time when the mainstream concept of gender has evolved considerably since the 2002 publication of the graphic novel on which the series…. FX’s ‘Y: The Last Man’ (Finally) Begins...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

‘Y: The Last Man’ Team on Exploring Gender and Identity in FX on Hulu Adaptation

FX on Hulu’s adaptation of “Y: The Last Man” is setting out to ask questions about gender and identity and, perhaps even more deeply, what parts of a person’s identity has been imposed by society? The show, based on the graphic novels of the same title, is set in a world where an extinction-level event wiped out all of the individuals with Y chromosomes — except for two: the titular man, Yorick (played by Ben Schnetzer), and his monkey. “Yorick’s maleness is not what sets him apart in this world — it’s his Y chromosome that sets him apart,” showrunner Eliza Clark...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

FX Explains How ‘Y: The Last Man’ Will Handle Trans Characters

FX’s long-delayed Y: The Last Man adaptation arrives at a time when the mainstream concept of gender has evolved considerably since the 2002 publication of the graphic novel on which the series is based. The basic story is that an apocalyptic event kills off every man in the world except one — Yorick Brown — and Earth’s survivors have to figure out how to rebuild society (see the trailer below). Showrunner Eliza Clark and FX chairman John Landgraf say the graphic novel’s binary presentation of gender has been updated significantly for the new series, with new characters and story elements added specifically to...
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

FX’s Y: The Last Man gets a new trailer

With a little over a month to go until the premiere of Y: The Last Man, a new trailer has arrived online for FX’s long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s acclaimed comic book series; watch it here…. Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra,...
TV SeriesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Y: The Last Man’ TV series reveals first full trailer

After over a decade in limbo/development, Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s incredible comic series Y: The Last Man is finally getting its own television series. With the premiere a little over a month away (September 13), the first full trailer was revealed on Friday, which thus far feels like a pitch perfect adaptation.
TV SeriesThe Verge

New trailers: Venom: Let There be Carnage, Y: The Last Man, The Great, and more

So in addition to watching Ted Lasso, missing Loki on Wednesdays, and keeping my Paramount Plus subscription current so I can watch the extremely underappreciated show The Good Fight, I’m still slogging through Manifest. I’m halfway through Season 2, and the plot has become weirdly elaborate and yet the show remains so cheesy that I must see how things end up. Of course, we’re awaiting word from Netflix about whether there will be any seasons past the show’s third, but recent developments look promising.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Y: The Last Man Series Trailer Brings The Post Apocalyptic Comic to Life

The world becomes one of a kind in the first trailer for FX's upcoming comic book adaptation, Y: The Last Man. The post-apocalyptic tale propels the human race into very trying circumstances, suddenly wiping out men everywhere, in this series based on Vertigo's post-apocalyptic science fiction comic book series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Y: The Last Man Teaser: Yorick's Point Puts It All Into Perspective

With FX on Hulu and EP & showrunner Eliza Clark's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's comic book series Y: The Last Man set to hit streaming screens starting September 13, viewers are being offered a fresh look at the series that offers a better perspective on the dynamic between Ben Schnetzer's Yorick Brown and Ashley Romans' Agent 355. When a global catastrophe wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome, Yorick (with sidekick monkey Ampersand) finds himself the lone survivor, looking for answers and for what the future holds- a future with where some see Yorick as the key to humanity's hope while others see him as a threat to be eliminated at all costs.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Y: The Last Man Trailer Teases Major Comic Book Moments

Just after the official trailer for the highly anticipated Y: The Last Man TV series was released, FX has debuted another hunk of footage for the comic adaptation. This new teaser trailer for the show seems like the one created for readers of the Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra comic though as it features several nods to major instances from the source material Among them is a brief moment of Ashley Romans as Agent 355 being asked who she is since she's not secret service, an allusion to her character being part of The Culper Ring (an espionage network started by George Washington), plus a tease of the fanatical "Amazons," and even Marrisville, Ohio, the town run by ex-convicts. See it all for yourself below!
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Disney + announces Home Alone reboot title and release date

Have passed many years since the release of Home Alone (even its second part). However, this film saga still has a privileged place in the heart of many fans who grew up with her in the 90’s. And today they are in luck, because Disney+ has confirmed not only the title of the long-awaited reboot, but also the release date of the new film.
MoviesDen of Geek

How Y: The Last Man Updates Its Story for the Modern Era

It’s no secret that Y: The Last Man took its sweet time in getting adapted. The story, first told in comic format from 2002 through 2008 by writer Brian K. Vaughan and illustrator Pia Guerra, was optioned to become a film as far back as 2007 with David Goyer producing.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends ‘Black Widow’ Disney Plus Hybrid Release

Disney CEO Bob Chapek is standing by the company’s decision to release Black Widow in both theatres and on Disney Plus. Earlier this year, Disney made waves when they announced that Black Widow would simultaneously be released in cinemas and Disney Plus via Premiere Access for $30 USD. The decision was praised by some but criticized by others, including Scarlett Johansson, who is suing the studio for breaching her contract that stated she would receive cuts from the film’s box office.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer series gets first look and release date

Amazon has released the first look at its reboot of horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, and the series has a premiere date now too. The series is set one year after a fatal car crash on graduation night that continues to haunt a group of teenagers. Bound together by the traumatic events, they find themselves stalked by a killer. In an attempt to uncover their identity, they end up discovering that their seemingly perfect town holds some dark secrets too.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Luca’ Gets China Release Date In August; Disney/Pixar Movie Is Market’s First Hollywood Title Slated Since June

Disney/Pixar’s sea monster story Luca has been granted an August 20 release date in China, signaling that the end of the giant market’s latest unofficial blackout period may be afoot. While Luca will take a prime slot amid a series of local holdovers and is the first Hollywood studio title to release since June, its date also comes at a time when about 30% of cinemas are closed in the market due to a Covid surge, and as box office overall has been muted there. Last week, movie theaters reset capacity limits to 75% in low-risk areas, and those in...
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Images, trailer and September premiere date revealed for ‘Y: The Last Man’

Disney+ has revealed the premiere date alongside a batch of images for the highly anticipated original series, ‘Y: The Last Man.’. Available to stream through the Star offering on Disney+ in the UK with the first three episodes on September 22nd, with new episodes every Wednesday, the show is a drama series based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Comments / 0

Community Policy