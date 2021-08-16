How America's love affair with trucks and SUVs hampers EV adoption plans

From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. The International Union for Conservation of Nature says more than 37,400 species are threatened with extinction. Big V-8s in small cars and unexpected off-roaders are not on the ledger, but if they were, we'd expect to see them listed as "near threatened," defined by the conservation union as "species close to the threatened thresholds or that would be threatened without ongoing conservation measures." Since high-horse V-8s can still be spotted in Land Rovers (Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Defender), Jeeps (Grand Cherokee, Wrangler Rubicon 392), Cadillacs (CT5-V Blackwing), Lexuses (IS500 F Sport), and Dodges (Hellcat everything), to name just a few, they're clearly not yet extinct. Possibly, they're not even endangered. On the automotive watchlist, V-8s are still healthier than the manual transmission, but they're roaming the land in fewer numbers than they once were. Will they dwindle to memories like the Yangtze River dolphin and the Tasmanian tiger, or can they rebound like the American bald eagle? What's cutting into their habitat, and what's keeping them going for now?