How America's love affair with trucks and SUVs hampers EV adoption plans

By Reuters
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — The future may belong to electric cars, but for U.S. automakers, trucks will rule for years to come. Automakers in North America plan to build more big pickups and sport utility vehicles than electric vehicles well into the late 2020s, chasing sales trends that run counter to the Biden administration's goal of boosting EVs to half the market by 2030, according to internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters.

Detroit, MIFOXBusiness

Detroit sticks with trucks, SUVs despite lofty 2030 goals for EVs

DETROIT — The future may belong to electric cars, but for U.S. automakers, trucks will rule for years to come. Automakers in North America plan to build more big pickups and sport utility vehicles than electric vehicles well into the late 2020s, chasing sales trends that run counter to the Biden administration's goal of boosting EVs to half the market by 2030, according to internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters.

