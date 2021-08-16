Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

North America Rig Count Shoots Up

By Andreas Exarheas
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker Hughes' North America rotary rig count shot up by 17 rigs week on week, according to the company's latest figures. Baker Hughes’ North America rotary rig count shot up by 17 rigs week on week, according to the company’s latest figures, which were updated on August 13. The total...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Rigs#Canada#Enverus#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Industryrigzone.com

Schlumberger Exits OTC and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Just before the start of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Bloomberg reported that Schlumberger was pulling out of the event due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area. Read full article here.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. rig count inches up as oil prices continue to fall

The number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields increased by three this week as crude prices headed for their longest stretch of declines in two years. The rig count rose to 503, nearly double the 254 a year ago and the highest since April 2020. A year ago this month, the U.S. rig count hit a pandemic low of 244 as global crude demand tumbled amid lockdowns and travel restrictions. Despite crossing the 500 milestone last week, the number of operating rigs remans far below the recent peak of nearly 1,100 at the end of 2018. The rig count is a leading indicator of the nation’s oil and gas production.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Nuverra 2Q21: Revenue Down 1%, M-U Rig Count Down 5%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (formerly Heckmann) is one of the largest companies in the United States that handles the transportation and disposal of shale drilling wastewater and leftover rock and dirt from drilling. The company has major operations in the Marcellus/Utica region. We keep an eye on its performance as an indicator of whether there is more or less drilling happening in the M-U. For over a year, it’s been less. In 2020 Nuverra’s revenue sank by 34% and the rig count that it tracks fell by 27% (see Nuverra 2020: Revenue Down 34%, M-U Rig Count Down 27%). The downward trend continued in 1Q21 (see Nuverra 1Q21: Revenue Down 37%, M-U Rig Count Down 26%). However, the bleeding greatly slowed in 2Q…
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show a third straight weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by eight at 405 this week, marking the third weekly increase in a row. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by three to stand at 503, according to Baker Hughes. September West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade lower, with the contract down $1.04, or 1.6%, to $62.65 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
IndustryAgriculture Online

LP prices seen heating up for U.S. corn harvest drying season

U.S. liquid propane (LP) prices could be headed for the ceiling, based on current supply/demand factors, setting up what could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. To describe the LP market environment for this fall’s grain drying, analysts are using colorful metaphors such as “train wreck,” “tug-of-war,”...
Energy Industryyourbasin.com

U.S. rig count reaches 500 for first time in 2021

The U.S. rig count has hit an all time high for the year 2021 and it’s expected to do a lot more, too. So much so, companies are expected to benefit generously from how the market performs. As of August 13, 2021, the U.S. rig count was at 500. This...
Houston, OHrubbernews.com

Orion to raise carbon black prices in North America

HOUSTON—Orion Engineered Carbons is increasing prices on all carbon black products manufactured in North America. Effective Sept. 15, or as permitted by customer contracts, the company is adjusting base prices and environmental surcharges for carbon black by 8 cents per pound. The hike is due to higher operating costs related...
Businessrigzone.com

Valaris Bags Shell Drillship Deals

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has revealed that it has been awarded one well contracts with Shell Namibia Upstream B.V. and Shell Sao Tome and Principe B.V. Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has revealed that it has been awarded one well contracts with Shell Namibia Upstream B.V. and Shell Sao Tome and Principe B.V. offshore Namibia and Sao Tome and Principe, respectively, for the Valaris DS-10 drillship.
IndustryOil & Gas Journal

Harbour selects rig for North Sea Catcher area drilling

Harbour Energy has let a contract to Maersk Drilling for the Innovator jack up rig to drill three subsea development wells in the Catcher area of the UK North Sea, Block 28/9. The 9-month contract is expected to begin in December. The ultra-harsh environment rig, designed for year-round operations in...
Public Health95.5 FM WIFC

Toyota North America will sharply cut production in August

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it expects to see a drop in production of 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles in North America in August, citing COVID-19, unexpected events in its supply chain and the ongoing semiconductor chips shortage. The Japanese automaker also said it is expects further production...
AgricultureConfectionary News

Cocoa grindings up across Europe, Asia, and North America, invigorates markets in London and New York

The ICCO latest Monthly Cocoa Market Report for July 2021 highlights turbulence on the cocoa markets - with supplies still set to exceed demand. Ghana has indicated it is preparing for its biggest harvest in at least a decade after good weather and government interventions - including improved farmer prices and better farming practices such as hand pollination and pruning - raised production to 965,493 tonnes by June 3, when the main-crop harvest ended, Bloomberg reported.
Industrybostonnews.net

At 3.1% Growth Rate, Bunker Fuel Market to Garner $130.1 Billion by 2027

Global bunker fuel market size was valued at $120.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $130.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Bunker fuel is a type of fuel oil that is used abroad vessels. It is poured into ship's bunkers to power its engines. Bunker fuel gets its name from tanks on ports and in ships that it is stored in. Previously, they were known as coal bunkers but now they are called as bunker fuel tanks. Bunker fuels are used to power their motors, engine, drive, and other equipment in the marine vessels. With the implementation of IMO-2020 regulations on sulfur content in the marine fuel from January 2020, there is increase in attention toward utilization of low sulfur fuel oil from key players operating in this market. However, heavy fuel oil or high sulfur fuel oil can be used on the ships where scrubbers are installed.
rigzone.com

ABB Awarded $120MM J-IC Deal

ABB has announced that it has won an order worth approximately $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project. ABB has announced that it has won an order worth approximately $120 million to supply the overall Electrical Power System (EPS) for the “prestigious multibillion dollar” Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) project.
Movieshorrornews.net

THROUGH THE SHADOW GETS NORTH AMERICA RELEASE

Danse Macabre is pleased to announce the North American DVD and Digital release of Walter Lima Jnr’s supernatural thriller THROUGH THE SHADOW a Brazilian adaptation of Henry James classic ghost story THE TURN OF THE SCREW which becomes available in the US and Canada from August 13th 2021. Virginia Cavendish...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Super Soco CPx Arrives In North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - There is a wave of lightweight all electric two-wheelers, called the Super Soco hitting the world market in rapid success. The Super Soco CPx has become the top-selling electric model and one of the best-selling powered two-wheelers overall of the year so far and is poised to continue its legacy of growth in the European and Asian market with the upcoming entry in the North American market.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

88 Energy Confirms Light Oil at Merlin-1

88 Energy Limited (ASX, AIM: 88E) has announced that the evaluation of the Merlin-1 well has successfully demonstrated the presence of oil in multiple stacked sequences in the Cretaceous Nanushuk Formation. 88 Energy Limited (ASX, AIM: 88E) has announced that the evaluation of the Merlin-1 well has successfully demonstrated the...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Continued Longest String of Losses in Five Months

Oil fell for a fourth day, marking its longest run of losses since March, pressured by a rising dollar and economic data illustrating the U.S. recovery’s uneven path. Futures declined 1% on Tuesday. The dollar climbed, weakening the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. U.S. retail sales fell in July by more than forecast, while factory production strengthened the most in four months. Data from China on Monday revealed a slowdown in the economy last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy