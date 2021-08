Stimulus Check demands for the fourth round have intensified to a great extent. The demands have now been around for a long time. People have been pushing the claims for almost two months now. The Stimulus Check provided a huge monetary relief to the citizens of America. It was first announced by the federal government in March. Since then, the people of America have benefitted largely from the checks. However, things seem to go gloomy once again. The threat of the Delta Strain is looming large over the US. This has made the calls for another set of payments stronger.