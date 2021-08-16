England v India: Michael Vaughan criticises tactics on fifth day of second Test

Here’s another level. Robert Wilson has just emerged into the fray from Paris, fists swinging, proclaiming that it’s metaphysics or nothing. “I’d like to riposte to sweetly irascible physicist, David Holder, who would like us to stop using the term ‘heavy ball’ for the deeply insufficient reason that there is no such thing. As a metaphysicist of no little repute may I suggest that this is the merest of mechanicalism. Of course there’s a heavy ball. Because that’s how it feels, morally and emotionally. And such things beat Newtonian laws of motion into a cocked hat. And that’s without dealing with the ‘accusing ball’, the ‘false hope leg-hop’, the ‘short-of-a-length sociopath’ or my favourite reverse swinger ‘the nameless sensation of guilt’. The matchless Shane Warne’s entire career of epic piffle and persiflage is proof that metaphysics steals physics’ lunch money every day of the week.”