Sports

England v India: Michael Vaughan criticises tactics on fifth day of second Test

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Vaughan says England got their tactics wrong in a fifth-day morning session when they appeared to squander any chance of winning the second Test against India. FOLLOW: Shami hits 57-ball fifty as India lead passes 250 - clips, radio & text. Listen to live TMS commentary of the second...

Michael Vaughan
India
BBC
Sports
SportsThe Guardian

England v India: first Test, day five start delayed due to rain – live!

Here’s another level. Robert Wilson has just emerged into the fray from Paris, fists swinging, proclaiming that it’s metaphysics or nothing. “I’d like to riposte to sweetly irascible physicist, David Holder, who would like us to stop using the term ‘heavy ball’ for the deeply insufficient reason that there is no such thing. As a metaphysicist of no little repute may I suggest that this is the merest of mechanicalism. Of course there’s a heavy ball. Because that’s how it feels, morally and emotionally. And such things beat Newtonian laws of motion into a cocked hat. And that’s without dealing with the ‘accusing ball’, the ‘false hope leg-hop’, the ‘short-of-a-length sociopath’ or my favourite reverse swinger ‘the nameless sensation of guilt’. The matchless Shane Warne’s entire career of epic piffle and persiflage is proof that metaphysics steals physics’ lunch money every day of the week.”
WorldThe Independent

England recall Moeen Ali for second Test against India

Moeen Ali has been recalled to the England squad for Thursday’s second LV= Insurance Test against India. The 34-year-old all-rounder has played only one Test in the last two years, against the Indians in Chennai almost six months ago, but will link up with the team at Lord’s. England were...
SportsTelegraph

Live England vs India, second Test day three: live score and latest updates from Lord's

OVER 72: ENG 210/3 (Root 84* Bairstow 50*) Ishant Sharma has three shortish covers for Root then bowls on middle and the England captain works a single off his toes. Bairstow does the same and brings up his first Test fifty since the second Ashes Test of 2019. Well played, YJB, who salutes his mum and sister then acknowledges the dressing room and the crowd.
SportsThe Guardian

Root century gives England edge over India: second Test, day three – as it happened

That really was something. This whole series has been entertaining, and each day of this Test has been outstanding. Today, England resumed 240-odd behind with three wickets down, a mountain of work to do. But Root, who has had a few years of making moderate scores rather than dominant ones before 2021 rolled around, was equal to it. He tamed excellent bowling and looked good doing it, and nothing broke his concentration over the course of the entire day. He was there when it started, there when it ended, and including yesterday batted nearly nine hours in all.
SportsBBC

England v India: KL Rahul century puts tourists in charge of second Test - highlights

Watch highlights as a composed century by KL Rahul helps India reach a commanding 276-3 on the first day of the second Test against England at Lord's. FOLLOW: England v India, second Test, first day  Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
Sportswcn247.com

India frustrates England on Day 5 as 2nd test heads for draw

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have rescued India on Day 5 of the second test against England by putting up 77 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the hosts and raise the likelihood of an increasingly fractious match ending in a draw. India reached lunch on 286-8 and with a lead of 259 at Lord's. India resumed on 181-6 and had Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma dismissed by Ollie Robinson. That reduced India to 209-8 and left England as the clear favorite. Yet Shami and Bumrah survived until lunch to take the game from England.

