The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World; and Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Rights Stealth Plan for America

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 6 days ago

The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World. In 1947 Congress passed the National Security Act which led to formation of the National Security Council and, under its direction, the CIA. Its original mandate was to collect and analyze strategic information for use in war. Though shrouded in secrecy, some CIA activities” such as covert military and cybersecurity operations “have drawn public scrutiny and criticism.

