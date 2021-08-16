The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World; and Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Rights Stealth Plan for America

For decades America’s civic and governmental institutions have lost the trust of the people, and sometimes even come under direct attack. Commentators offer various explanations for what has happened. Many point to a loss of faith in authority figures beginning with the Vietnam War and the corruption of Watergate, and the movement in the 1960s and ‘70s, stemming in part from the anti-war protest effort, that sought to challenge authority figures of all stripes. Whatever the reason, the fact is that 50 years ago the public had more faith in institutions as varied as the press, universities, religious organizations, and the government. And those institutions played a bigger role in our lives.