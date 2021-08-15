Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Beyond Coal

By Community Marketing
kkfi.org
 7 days ago

Host Craig Lubow speaks with Ty Gorman and Zack Pistora of the Kansas Group of the Sierra Club about the Beyond Coal Campaign. To fight climate change, improve public health and reduce pollution, we have to stop burning fossil fuels. From mining to burning to waste disposal, there’s nothing clean about fossil fuels like dirty coal and fracked gas. The Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign is uniting people across America to replace our dirtiest energy sources with 100% clean, renewable energy.

kkfi.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Pollution#Climate Change#The Kansas Group Of#The Beyond Coal Campaign#The Sierra Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Panhandle Post

Climate impact of coal sales from US lands scrutinized

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials have launched a review of climate damage from coal mining on public lands as the Biden administration expands scrutiny of government fossil fuel sales that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. Interior Department officials said Thursday that their review also will look at whether companies...
Energy IndustryMetro News

Coal is Back… For Now

Even as the United States and many countries around the world pledge to reduce carbon emissions to slow climate change, the demand for coal has increased significantly. The Wall Street Journal reported recently, “Coal use is surging in some of the world’s largest economies as electricity demand rebounds from the pandemic, illustrating the challenges to countries looking to wean themselves off the dirty but reliable fossil fuel.”
Energy IndustryMIT Technology Review

The $3.5 trillion budget bill could transform the US power sector—and slash climate pollution

In the coming weeks, Congress may pass one of the most important climate policies in US history. The $3.5 trillion budget plan includes a provision known as the Clean Electricity Payment Program, which would use payments and penalties to encourage utilities to increase the share of carbon-free electricity in the total they sell each year. If it works as hoped, the legislation would ensure that the power sector generates 80% of its electricity from sources like wind, solar, and nuclear plants by 2030, cutting more than a billion tons of annual greenhouse-gas emissions.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Climate action needs a carbon tax, not just bonds

The all-important question posed in the Aug. 14 letter to the editor (“Capitalism already spurs green revolution,” The Daily Progress) about the contribution green bonds can make in our struggle to slow climate change is this:. “Can we make the changeover [away from fossil fuels] fast enough?”. Given the incomparable...
EnvironmentLancaster Online

Some steps to help climate [letter]

Perhaps you haven’t noticed the insane wildfires, destructive storms, floods, melting glaciers, disappearing species, droughts or even the recent shocking report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. But maybe you did notice the hottest month ever recorded last month, your cooling bills going up or the fact that nighttime...
EnvironmentHerald Times

Letter: Urge lawmakers to take action on climate now

Recent forecasts by the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change are dire (www.ipcc.ch/2021/08/09/ar6). Climate catastrophes — wildfires, heat waves, droughts, floods, sea-level rise, extinctions, and violent storms — will continue and get much worse if we do not drastically reduce greenhouse gas (GHGs) emissions within a decade or two. It...
Sacramento, CASun-Gazette

The IPCC Report and Me

My son and his wife live near Sacramento, California, where the nearby wildfires are sending, in his words, “toxic smoke into the city, making our lives pretty miserable.”. This past Friday to escape the smoke, he and his wife traveled down the coast for an evening away. But on their return, as soon as they reached Davis, he reports, they “were surrounded by thick smoke. It was scary — surreal, too, because less than two hours earlier we’d been enjoying fresh air and live music in a beautiful park. I felt as though we were driving straight into the apocalypse.”
Environmentmadison

Opinion: In climate effort, carbon fee is essential

The bipartisan infrastructure package passed recently by the U.S. Senate takes meaningful steps toward reducing America’s greenhouse gas emissions but falls short of including major climate policy. It now appears likely that the biggest measures to address the climate crisis will be part of the budget reconciliation process. So far,...
AgricultureLa Grande Observer

Our view: The two languages of climate change

The latest update by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change contained few surprises. The average worldwide temperature will continue to creep upward. However, it will increase more slowly as the production of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane is reduced. What is notable is not the contents of...
Environmentthebulletin.org

IPCC assessment calls out less-known greenhouse gas: methane

Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Wired. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last week, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change dropped a landmark report on the state of the planet which—spoiler alert—ain’t looking great. The archvillain of the assessment is carbon dioxide (CO2), but it also called out its less-famous sibling: methane. Atmospheric concentrations of this greenhouse gas, which is 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, are now higher than any time in at least 800,000 years, the report notes. If humanity could get serious about slashing methane emissions, that would put a huge and rapid brake on climate change.
Energy IndustryAthens Messenger

Coal plant subsidies

Remember House Bill 6? That’s the one that makes electricity customers in Ohio pay to, among other things, bail out a couple of coal fired power plants…and the one that scandalized Ohio and cost Larry Householder his seat in the legislature. Well, don’t believe those who say it was repealed. It was not, not entirely.
Environmentenergynews.us

Climate change raises coal ash contamination risks

• Heavy rains and flooding caused by climate change increases the risk of coal ash contaminants leaking into Missouri groundwater. (Missouri Independent) • An Ohio lawmaker seeks more information from the state regulators about untreated coal ash that was pumped into the Ohio River last summer. (WCPO) OHIO: Environmental groups...
Energy Industryconstructforstl.org

The Surprisingly Stunning Afterlives of Old Coal Plants

From Yahoo Finance: For environmentalists, climate change advocates, and public-health experts, the only good news on coal has been about the industry’s demise. Indeed, competition from cheaper natural gas, a boom in renewable energy, and tougher emissions regulations have forced coal-fired power plants across the U.S. to close. While some opponents of the coal industry might want to see these fossil fuel relics flattened and sent to the dump, there are efforts to redevelop and preserve these important historical sites. Here, we’ll show you some of the clever ways America’s coal infrastructure is being repurposed. With the use of tax credits and redevelopment grants, some dusty old plants are being turned into positive resources for the community.
Kentucky Stateenergynews.us

Cooperative will convert Kentucky coal plant to natural gas

COAL: An electric cooperative will retire coal-fired burners at a western Kentucky power plant in 2022 and replace them with natural gas units to comply with federal environmental regulations. (WFPL) ALSO:. • North Carolina regulators renew an air quality permit for a coal plant at the University of North Carolina...
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The First Delivery of 'Green Steel' Suggests Its Future Is Not Far Off

'Green steel' might sound like an oxymoron, but it's a phrase you're bound to be hearing a lot more of in the next few years. On Wednesday, the world's first, carbon-free steel was delivered to the truck-maker AB Volvo in Sweden. It's only a trial run, and, admittedly, a bit of a media stunt, but Volvo says it has ordered the materials to start production on a new fleet of green steel vehicles. According to SSAB, the Swedish steelmaker responsible for the green steel, the ribbon-cutting event is an "important step towards a completely fossil-free value chain from mine to finished steel." HYBRIT, or Hydrogen...
California StateSacramento Bee

California’s top Democrats took money from big oil and gas. Then climate legislation died

When California legislators went home to their districts for their summer recess in mid-July, our state was gripped by climate disasters of historic proportions. It still is. The Dixie Fire became the second-largest single wildfire in California history. Desperately low water levels forced the Oroville hydro-electric plant offline for the first time ever, giving Californians even more reason to list drought as their top climate concern. And severely limited water supply will force food prices higher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy