Beyond Coal
Host Craig Lubow speaks with Ty Gorman and Zack Pistora of the Kansas Group of the Sierra Club about the Beyond Coal Campaign. To fight climate change, improve public health and reduce pollution, we have to stop burning fossil fuels. From mining to burning to waste disposal, there’s nothing clean about fossil fuels like dirty coal and fracked gas. The Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign is uniting people across America to replace our dirtiest energy sources with 100% clean, renewable energy.kkfi.org
