What to make of Gilmore and Jackson's rankings in NFL Top 100

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow deep are the New England Patriots at cornerback? According to one metric, that position group boasts two of the top 50 players in the entire NFL. NFL Network on Sunday unveiled Nos. 100 through 41 of its annual "Top 100" list, in which NFL players vote on the best players in the league regardless of position. Two Patriots cracked the top 50: Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson (No. 49) and Stephon Gilmore (No. 47).

