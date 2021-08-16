Essential vitamins and minerals for seniors
Active Aging is weekly series that provides wellness tips and creative living ideas for the active aging lifestyle. Getting enough essential vitamins and minerals is a vital part of maintaining good health — especially as we age. Changing nutritional needs and dietary restrictions can affect vitamin intake over time. This makes it challenging to get the nutrients needed to keep bones and muscles strong and ensure that other body systems are working correctly. Here’s a list of vitamins and minerals adults 55 and over may consider taking daily, as well as the benefits they provide.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0