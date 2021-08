Alaska Airlines has launched a new mileage-purchase program today. This offer rewards customers that flew in May, June and July, a discounted miles purchasing offer. Beginning today and until September 2, 2021, Alaska Airlines is offering a new miles purchase program. This program has a twist to it and is based on the number of miles that you flew this past May, June and July, 2021. The offer takes those miles flown and allows you to buy the same miles, double miles or triple miles at a discount of up to 30%.