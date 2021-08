If you're heading to the beach, then be on the lookout for sharks. Sure, it's all just basic common sense, for the sharks have been living in the ocean far longer than any humans have been around. But reports are indicating that there have been more and more shark sightings in recent years, including here in New York. The NY Post says that there have been 26 shark sightings off Long Island’s South Shore beaches so far this year, which is six more than last year. The Post says this includes Jones, Lido, Long, and Nickerson beaches.