“On July 28, 2021, Mongolian Airlines (MIAT) operated the first ever charter flight (OM7602) on which all passengers and air crew members used a digital health pass to verify their COVID-19 negative status. The flight, chartered by Rio Tinto, carried employees destined for Oyu Tolgoi site, one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world. AOKpass, integrated into International SOS’ safe return to work solution, Work Pass, was used to authenticate the employees’ COVID-19 negative PCR results on departure from Johannesburg Airport (JNB), in South Africa, and arrival at Ulaanbaatar Airport (ULN), in Mongolia.”