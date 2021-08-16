Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Wizz Air expands in Sarajevo with 7 new routes

worldairlinenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWizz Air has announced the allocation of a second aircraft to its Sarajevo base. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021, enabling the start of 7 new routes from Sarajevo to Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg (Germany), Venice (Italy), Billund (Denmark), Malmo (Sweden), Oslo (Norway) as well as the increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing Copenhagen, Dortmund, Gothenburg Landvetter, Stockholm Skavsta, Memmingen/Munich West routes.

simpleflying.com

SpiceJet Launches Seven New Domestic Routes

SpiceJet has announced seven new domestic routes this week, six of which currently have no competitors. Bhavnagar, in the state of Gujarat, will see three new services, while Gwalior, Ajmer, and Varanasi will see new flights too. SpiceJet is also adding a new Pune-Tirupati service next week. Let’s find out more.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Small Is Sexy: Which Airlines Operate The Embraer ERJ135?

The ERJ series started Embraer’s successful run with regional jets. The new E-Jets have taken capacity higher, but the original ERJ aircraft had much smaller options. With a capacity of up to only 37, the ERJ135 was the smallest variant offered. Many aircraft are aging but remain in service with a few regional airlines worldwide and plenty of private operators.
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

Routes in brief: Wizz Air, Caribbean Airlines, SkyUp and more

Wizz Air is allocating a second aircraft to its Sarajevo (SJJ) base in Bosnia and Herzegovina, enabling the start of seven new routes. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021. At the same time service will be launched to Cologne (GDN), Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) and Hamburg (HAM) in Germany; Billund (BLL) in Denmark; Malmo (MMX) in Sweden; Venice Treviso (TSF) in Italy; and Oslo Torp (TRF) in Norway. Frequencies will also be increased on a further five routes. Additionally, Wizz has announced plans to launch two new routes from Tuzla (TZL), also in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Flights will start to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Nuremberg (NUE) in December.
Lifestyleloyaltylobby.com

Delta & Air France Award Abnormalities

KLM Toronto – Amsterdam. The direct Toronto KLM flight is wide open using Flying Blue miles in business. At the same time, there is no availability using SkyMiles other than in economy for only 5,500 miles less than in business if using Air France-KLM’s program. Air France Helsinki – Paris.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

By the numbers: Iceland

In 2019 Iceland’s air transport market suffered a major setback with the collapse of WOW Air, which had operated just over 30% of all capacity from the country in the previous year. The result was the first fall in traffic for years in a market that had more than trebled...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Fly Air41 Airways

Fly Air41 Airways (Zagreb) is a new airline in Croatia. The upstart has secured its AOC using an Airbus A319 (9A-BER) leased from Sundair of Germany. FLY AIR41 is a young airline founded in 2021 with SUNDAIR as a sister airline company in Germany, based in Zagreb, Croatia. FLY AIR41...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

New routes from Brussels-Charleroi this winter

Charleroi, 19 August 2021 – This winter, the airline Ryanair will be launching four new routes from Brussels South Charleroi Airport. Lourdes (France), Suceava (Romania), Poznań (Poland) and Tétouan (Morocco) will be available to travellers. There will be two flights a week between these new destinations and Brussels-Charleroi. Tarbes-Lourdes-Pyrénées International...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

British Airways Doubles India Flights Amid Strong Demand

British Airways has doubled its flights out of India as the government further eases its capacity caps. Starting this Monday, BA is flying 20 weekly flights from five cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad. The Indian government has offered British carriers 34 weekly flights from India, with the remaining 14 going to Virgin Atlantic.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

Ryanair to launch Dublin-Cardiff route

Cardiff airport has confirmed that Ryanair will launch flights to the Welsh capital from Dublin at the end of October. The carrier will offer four flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) starting from October 31. The Dublin-Cardiff route had previously been operated by Flybe prior to its collapse...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Ethiopian establishes a Boeing 767 passenger to freighter conversion site at its Addis Ababa MRO Center

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the leading aviation group in Africa, establishes a global standard cargo Conversion program to convert the Boeing 767-300 ER to dedicated freighter services in partnership agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). The new passenger-to-freighter conversion center, which will operate from the Ethiopian MRO center in Addis Ababa,...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Sava’: Sarajevo Review

Matthew Somerville tracks the mighty river over its full course of almost a thousand kilometres. Director: Matthew Somerville. UK/North Macedonia/Slovenia/Serbia/Czech Republic/Croatia/Bosnia & Herzegovina. 2021. 71 minutes. The flow of history and humanity is lyrically evoked in Sava, British multi-hyphenate Matthew Somerville’s poetic-essayistic feature-length debut. Tracing the streams of the eponymous...
Mobile, ALworldairlinenews.com

Aircastle delivers the final Airbus A320neo to Frontier Airlines

Aircastle Limited announced today that it has delivered the final two of four Airbus A320neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, Inc. this week. These aircraft are equipped with CFM Leap engines containing the latest fuel efficient-low emissions technology. All four deliveries were made from Airbus’ final assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama.

