Wizz Air expands in Sarajevo with 7 new routes

Wizz Air is allocating a second aircraft to its Sarajevo (SJJ) base in Bosnia and Herzegovina, enabling the start of seven new routes. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021. At the same time service will be launched to Cologne (GDN), Frankfurt Hahn (HHN) and Hamburg (HAM) in Germany; Billund (BLL) in Denmark; Malmo (MMX) in Sweden; Venice Treviso (TSF) in Italy; and Oslo Torp (TRF) in Norway. Frequencies will also be increased on a further five routes. Additionally, Wizz has announced plans to launch two new routes from Tuzla (TZL), also in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Flights will start to Milan Malpensa (MXP) and Nuremberg (NUE) in December.