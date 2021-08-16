Wizz Air expands in Sarajevo with 7 new routes
Wizz Air has announced the allocation of a second aircraft to its Sarajevo base. The new Airbus A320 will join the fleet in December 2021, enabling the start of 7 new routes from Sarajevo to Frankfurt, Cologne, Hamburg (Germany), Venice (Italy), Billund (Denmark), Malmo (Sweden), Oslo (Norway) as well as the increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing Copenhagen, Dortmund, Gothenburg Landvetter, Stockholm Skavsta, Memmingen/Munich West routes.worldairlinenews.com
