Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now Inc#Dnow#Blackrock Inc#Earnings Per Share#Now Inc#Eps#Dnow#Blackrock Inc#Vanguard Group Inc#Bank Of Montreal Can#Now Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expands By 20.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Set Expectations for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 817,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP posted earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $132.03 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,979,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Exelon worth $132,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Dillard’s has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dillard’s stock opened at $200.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.83. Dillard’s has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $209.78.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to report $296.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.83 million and the highest is $304.71 million. VEREIT posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy