NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.