Wyoming Food Truck Set To Get Saucy In National Wing Contest

We all get a little possessive when it comes to certain things like family, friends, food, homes and our FAVORITE spot!. For me, the far right side of the couch is where I like to plant myself. It's closer to the bathroom & kitchen, there is a table for my drink and the arm is a great spot for the remote. When people come to visit, I always would direct them to a different area of the room to sit. Some figure it out, but some don't. Deep down when they sit in my spot, I'm a little anxious and irritated. Not their fault, but I. LIKE. MY. SPOT.