Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to $76.00 at Compass Point
Several other research firms have also commented on TRNO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.www.modernreaders.com
