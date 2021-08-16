VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC
Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0