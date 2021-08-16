Cancel
Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 44,753 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,753 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.47% of Franklin Covey worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 856 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 8.7% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 64,852 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brian L. Libman Acquires 25,287 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Director Brian L. Libman bought 25,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.16 per share, with a total value of $130,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,287 shares in the company, valued at $130,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $384,538.25 in Stock

TWLO stock opened at $340.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.84.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,134 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs Sells 526 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $21,445.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,527.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Silchester International Investors LLP Has $452.42 Million Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Silchester International Investors LLP lowered its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,403,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 798,277 shares during the period. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd makes up about 29.0% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silchester International Investors LLP owned approximately 1.98% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $452,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS. Several analysts have recently weighed in on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.

