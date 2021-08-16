Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 44,753 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)
Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,753 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 2.47% of Franklin Covey worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
