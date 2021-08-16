Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Mosaic reports drop in COVID hospitalizations

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
Mosaic Life Care reports a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Mosaic reports it is treating 43 total coronavirus patients in its system as of Sunday morning, all at the St. Joseph hospital. Mosaic reported treating 50 total patients on Friday. The St. Joseph Health Department reports 60 new coronavirus cases on...

Bethany, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Bethany motel closes during investigation of Legionnaires' disease

A motel in Bethany has closed after it was discovered an individual with Legionnaires’ disease stayed there in July. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says it received notification that an individual diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease had stayed at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bethany in mid-July. It isn’t known whether the hotel was the source of the illness, but tests of the pool, spa, and the potable water system indicated the presence of Legionella bacteria. A thorough cleaning of the motel is underway.
Topeka, KSPosted by
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 3,000 new cases, 62 more COVID deaths

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 3,006 to a total of 353,389, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported 62 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5,446. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: 100 COVID deaths in Kansas this week

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2675 to a total of 356,065, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 38 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5494, up from 5394 deaths the KDHE reported Monday,. As of August 1,...
Public HealthPosted by
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Doctors talk COVID boosters and the immune-compromised

The number of COVID patients at The University of Kansas Health System is steady today. 62 people with the active virus are being treated, down from 63 yesterday. Only 14 of those active patients are vaccinated, and all of them have underlying conditions such as solid organ transplants, immunosuppression, cancer, lung and heart disease and diabetes. They range in age from 19 to 99 with the average age in the mid 50’s. 21 of the active patients are in the ICU, the same as yesterday. 14 patients are on ventilators, down from 16 yesterday. 23 other patients are still hospitalized because of COVID but are out of the acute infection phase, up from 22 yesterday. That’s a total of 85 patients, the same as yesterday. HaysMed has 10 total patients, up from nine yesterday.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Mo. representative's husband dies from Covid-19

ASHLAND, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri state lawmaker who is running for Congress has announced that her husband has died after the couple was diagnosed with COVID-19. Republican State Rep. Sara Walsh, of Ashland, thanked everyone who had prayed for her husband, Steve Walsh, in announcing Thursday in a tweet that he had died. He was 63.
Public HealthPosted by
St. Joseph Post

US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters for all

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. Federal health officials have been actively...
Saint Joseph, MOPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri Western issues mask mandate

Missouri Western State University will require masks be worn indoors when classes begin on Monday. Missouri Western President Elizabeth Kennedy outlined the policy in an e-mail to staff and students late Monday afternoon. Missouri Western will require face coverings be worn in all public indoor spaces on the St. Joseph campus regardless of vaccination status, including classrooms and meeting rooms. Masks are not required when eating, drinking, or exercising. Masks will not be required when working alone in a private workspace. Masks are not required outdoors.
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri's Covid death rate among nation's worst

KANSAS CITY (AP) —The summer surge of COVID-19 is causing a spike in deaths in Missouri, including 124 reported Tuesday. The state health department said 86 of those deaths were discovered in the department's weekly examination of death certificates from across the state. One of those deaths was in June, 52 in July and 33 earlier this month.

