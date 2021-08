GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.