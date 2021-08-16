Cancel
Memphis, TN

Memphis Record Pressing drops needle on $7.5M expansion plans

By David Royer
WREG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vinyl records have found their groove again, and a Shelby County company that makes them is looking to become a bigger player. Memphis Record Pressing is planning a $7.5 million expansion that could add hundreds of employees with an average salary of $36,000. The company says the expansion would make it the largest manufacturer of vinyl records in North America, and one of the largest in the world.

