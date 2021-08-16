Cancel
Garmin’s gamechanger: Flying the 600H in the Bell 505

verticalmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 16 minutes, 2 seconds. Gamechanger: A term commonly used by marketing folks and writers when trying to describe a new product in superlatives when they run out of words or imagination. Often, the product just isn’t. But in the case of the Garmin GFC 600H autopilot for...

Comments / 0

