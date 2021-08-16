Garmin’s gamechanger: Flying the 600H in the Bell 505

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Approach R10, a lightweight portable golf launch monitor designed to help golfers improve their game at home, indoors or the driving range. With more than a dozen key metrics 1 shown in real time, including club head speed, ball speed, swing tempo, ball spin, launch angle and more, golfers of all skill levels can rely on the Approach R10 to fine-tune their game. When paired with the Garmin Golf™ app, players can also leverage the Training Mode to recognize strengths and areas of improvement, automatically record video clips to analyze a player’s swing and utilize the entertaining Home Tee Hero golf simulator 2 to master and enjoy over 42,000 golf courses worldwide.
Comments / 0