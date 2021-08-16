Water District receives DEP grant for Gaecklein Road upgrade

The Boothbay Region Water District (BRWD) has received several grants in recent years to protect Adams Pond and Knickerbocker Lake, the Boothbay Region’s public water supply. At the end of 2020, BRWD received its third Maine Department of Environmental Protection 319 grant to address non-point source pollution in the Knickerbocker Lake watershed. This $42,940 grant will be used by the town of Boothbay Public Works to improve Gaecklein Road to reduce erosion and runoff. Plans include resurfacing the road, installing ditches, ditch turnouts, and check dams to catch, redirect and slow stormwater runoff, and finally, paving the entire roadway.