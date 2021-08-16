Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay, ME

Water District receives DEP grant for Gaecklein Road upgrade

By Sue Mello, BRWD
boothbayregister.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boothbay Region Water District (BRWD) has received several grants in recent years to protect Adams Pond and Knickerbocker Lake, the Boothbay Region’s public water supply. At the end of 2020, BRWD received its third Maine Department of Environmental Protection 319 grant to address non-point source pollution in the Knickerbocker Lake watershed. This $42,940 grant will be used by the town of Boothbay Public Works to improve Gaecklein Road to reduce erosion and runoff. Plans include resurfacing the road, installing ditches, ditch turnouts, and check dams to catch, redirect and slow stormwater runoff, and finally, paving the entire roadway.

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Boothbay, ME
Government
City
Boothbay, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Dep#Water District#Dep#Brwd#Boothbay Public Works#Boothbay Region Ymca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy