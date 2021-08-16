Cancel
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update

By Matthew Jenks
 5 days ago

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

