Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Short Interest Update
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.www.modernreaders.com
