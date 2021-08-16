Cancel
Stocks

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

By Suzanne Cooper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Stocks

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives $192.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.89.
Stocks

Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expands By 20.3%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 514,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Financial Reports

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocks

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $47.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.43.
Stocks

Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 18.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocks

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Financial Reports

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $1.66 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocks

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Retail

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocks

GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reports

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reports

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Markets

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.
Stocks

American Investment Services Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reports

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS. Several analysts have recently weighed in on...
Financial Reports

Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.72 EPS

Equities analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Camping World reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Education

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.580-$1.640 EPS.
Financial Reports

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reports

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

