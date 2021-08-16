BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Buy" by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.
