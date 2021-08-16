BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.