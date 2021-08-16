CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $160.00
CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.www.modernreaders.com
