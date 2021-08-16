CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.83.