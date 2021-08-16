Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $160.00

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRSP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crsp#Crispr Therapeutics Ag#Jefferies Financial Group#Crispr Therapeutics Lrb#Crsp#Thestreet#Chardan Capital#Citigroup#Sec#Macquarie Group Ltd#Nia Impact Advisors Llc#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Raises Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $30.00

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 28.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 27,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12. TBPH...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Declines By 14.2%

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 280,300 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Securities

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.18.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells $31,621.32 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Drops By 18.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,400 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 987,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Educationmodernreaders.com

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS. Several analysts have recently weighed in on...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$485.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report sales of $485.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $490.00 million. Kennametal reported sales of $400.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.76. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.450-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.710-$1.710 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.91 Million

Analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report $164.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.25 million to $167.57 million. StarTek reported sales of $162.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price at $57.40

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to announce sales of $91.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the highest is $92.70 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Head-To-Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 0.4% of TaskUs shares are held by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy