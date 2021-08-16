Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Argus

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.