Is Faye's Decision To Walk Away From That Awkward Chat With Liberty Actually A Sign Of Personal Growth?
There are a few contenders for the most awkward moments of Love Island history. Malin Andersson returning to the villa to confront Terry Walsh, every single one of Amy Hart’s ‘chats’ with Curtis Pritchard and remember when Belle Hassan rejected Anton Danyluk’s proposal during the ‘snog marry pie’ challenge? Well last night, we got a brand new one: Liberty Poole telling the girls about Jake Cornish’s love confession.graziadaily.co.uk
Comments / 0