Off-Season Disaster Avoided, Clippers got better with Bledsoe and Ron Boone interview
David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz Today’s episode * Did the Los Angeles Clippers just get bettter? * The Utah Jazz off-season should be commended for disaster avoided * Ron Boone joins the show to look back on the playoff collapse and where to move forward plus other Utah Jazz topics #utahjazz #nba #ronboone #clippers David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.www.lockedonjazz.net
Comments / 1