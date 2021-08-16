Theodore Edward "Ted" Sparling
Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Sparling, age 90, born in Kokomo, Indiana, passed away August 7, 2021. Ted was a committed member of River of Life Tabernacle, Hebraic congregation in Lucedale, Mississippi. He was a farmer at heart but also retired from Chrysler Corporation as a machine operator in the transmission plant in Kokomo. He retired in 1980 after 32 years of service. Because he worked in cold weather farming, he moved to warm Florida shortly after retiring.kokomoperspective.com
