Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kokomo, IN

Theodore Edward "Ted" Sparling

Kokomo Perspective
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore Edward ‘Ted’ Sparling, age 90, born in Kokomo, Indiana, passed away August 7, 2021. Ted was a committed member of River of Life Tabernacle, Hebraic congregation in Lucedale, Mississippi. He was a farmer at heart but also retired from Chrysler Corporation as a machine operator in the transmission plant in Kokomo. He retired in 1980 after 32 years of service. Because he worked in cold weather farming, he moved to warm Florida shortly after retiring.

kokomoperspective.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Tennessee State
Kokomo, IN
Obituaries
City
Kokomo, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
City
Reynolds, IN
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Of Life Tabernacle#Hebraic#Chrysler Corporation#Torah#Campbell#Salvation Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.

Comments / 0

Community Policy