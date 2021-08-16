Cancel
Josh Primo shows his potential in Spurs Summer League loss to Nets

By Marilyn Dubinski
Pounding The Rock
Cover picture for the articleAfter missing a few games with calf tightness, first round draft pick Josh Primo returned to the court in Las Vegas for the San Antonio Spurs’ penultimate Summer League game against the Brooklyn Nets and led the way with 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 104-100 loss. While his numbers weren’t the most efficient — 8-22 shooting overall and 3-11 from three — he continued to show off his potential to be something special with his nifty skill set and flashy offensive game.

