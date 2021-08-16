Injury to UGA center Ericson complicates offense ahead of Clemson matchup

The past 18 hours have been wild for Georgia fans and we break it down for you on the latest Junkyard Dawgcast. Rusty Mansell and I discuss Scott Cochran's departure from the time for the time being and what it means for the Bulldogs. We also dig into Will Muschamp's promotion to the on-field staff after being hired as the senior defensive analyst earlier this year. What kind of impact can he have on the 2021 team now that he can be more hands-on?