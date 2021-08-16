Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Injury to UGA center Ericson complicates offense ahead of Clemson matchup

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
Posted by 
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago

Mike Griffith of DawgNation explains to John and Hugh how big a problem the injury to Warren Ericson could be for UGA’s hopes of beating Clemson.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#Uga#American Football#Uga#Dawgnation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Warren Ericson injury will shake up entire Georgia offensive line

Georgia starting center Warren Ericson is expected to miss a few weeks of practice due to a hand injury. Whether or not Ericson will be able to suit up for Georgia’s first game against Clemson is yet to be seen. But the absence of Ericson will play a huge part in how Georgia goes about preparing for that massive season-opener.
Georgia Stateallfans.co

Quick return expected for Georgia center Warren Ericson

ATHENS – Warren Ericson’s hand injury is not serious and Georgia’s starting center will be back in action well before the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson. Ericson, a junior from Suwanee, hurt his left hand – the one he snaps with – in this past Saturday’s practice, according to several reports. He sat out Monday’s workout — the fourth of 25 preseason practices — and possibly could miss a few more. But the injury is not expected to sideline Ericson for a significant time, according to people affiliated with the program, and therefore it shouldn’t radically change the Bulldogs’ plans for the opener.
College Sports247Sports

Podcast: Scott Cochran steps away, Warren Ericson's injury

The past 18 hours have been wild for Georgia fans and we break it down for you on the latest Junkyard Dawgcast. Rusty Mansell and I discuss Scott Cochran's departure from the time for the time being and what it means for the Bulldogs. We also dig into Will Muschamp's promotion to the on-field staff after being hired as the senior defensive analyst earlier this year. What kind of impact can he have on the 2021 team now that he can be more hands-on?
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia OL Warren Ericson to miss time with hand injury

Georgia is just a few days into preseason camp and Dawgs247 has learned that a projected starter will miss time with an injury. Persons with knowledge of the situation tell us that fourth-year junior center Warren Ericson suffered a hand injury over the weekend and will miss at least a couple of weeks.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Urban Meyer’s Future

Few people in sports media are as confident that Urban Meyer will struggle as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. During a recent call-in segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum asserted that Meyer will struggle because he can’t handle losses. He said that with the team the Jacksonville Jaguars have, Meyer will lose a lot early on, and it will eat at him. In the end, he expects Meyer will “self-destruct.”
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Michigan Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan violated NCAA rules by having analyst work as on-field coach

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program appears to have violated NCAA coaching staff rules this past spring. A lengthy report by Rainer Sabin of the Detriot Free Press documents how a Wolverines analyst was giving on-field instruction in spring practice. Ryan Osborn, a former grad assistant at Florida, is listed as an analyst on the Michigan team site. NCAA rules state that only 15 coaches can provide on-field instruction (Harbaugh, 10 on-field assistants, 4 graduate assistants).
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College Sportsallfans.co

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M faces a ‘1-game season’ in 2021

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M’s 2021 campaign is all about one game on the schedule: Alabama. The Aggies have been chasing the Crimson Tide since Johnny Manziel delivered an upset back in 2012. Alabama has won eight straight games in that series, and all of them have come by more than a touchdown. Six of those wins have been by double digits, including the last three.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: Justin Fields pulls off sweet move to score his first preseason TD

Justin Fields showed off some of the tantalizing skill set that has Chicago Bears fans so excited in his first preseason game. In the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason action against Miami, Fields stepped up in the pocket, ducked an oncoming pass-rusher and scrambled eight yards for a rushing touchdown, his first score in an NFL uniform.
Clemson, SCcounton2.com

Clemson’s Swinney confident in offensive newcomers

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is confident that quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and the team’s group of talented tailbacks can keep the offensive clicking after losing stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne to the NFL. Lawrence and Etienne combined to win the past three Atlantic Coast Conference player...

Comments / 0

Community Policy