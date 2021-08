JTBC’s “Nevertheless” has shared a sneak peek of the final episode!. Previously on “Nevertheless,” Park Jae Uhn (played by Song Kang) confessed his feelings to Yoo Na Bi (played by Han So Hee), and she couldn’t help but think that he might be serious. However, she learned the truth behind his confession that crushed her heart. Park Jae Uhn had hurt Yoo Na Bi because he was jealous of her relationship with Yang Do Hyuk (played by Chae Jong Hyeop). Eventually, Yoo Na Bi and Park Jae Uhn had a tearful breakup in the pouring rain.