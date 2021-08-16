Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures include Goss Harag

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new line from Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus figures are currently available for pre-order through the Japanese e-Capcom Online Store. The Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figure collection includes the Goss Harag and Almudron from Monster Hunter Rise. Consumers can buy one box, which will contain six figures, for 7,920 yen or about $72. The figures will be released on December 14, 2021 officially Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed the release of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Monster Hunter
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (NS) - Review

Life is good for Monster Hunter fans in 2021. First, they were treated to a new mainline installment in Monster Hunter Rise, and now they can sink their teeth into the RPG spin-off Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. An indirect sequel to the 2016 3DS game, it steers the series away from its bread and butter — real-time monster stalking — toward turn-based combat in the classic JRPG mold. Ultimately, it's proof that the franchise has great potential for growth outside the bounds of its traditional mechanics.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Take on Apex Monsters for new Monster Hunter Rise titles

The last Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest pits players against Apex monsters for a new set of unique rewards. This time, players will have to best beat the Apex Mizutsun and Apex Zinogre to receive unique titles. To get the Event Quest, players need to talk to Senri the postman. From there, the search should be available through the Additional Content tab. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Riders Will Collaborate Again

Another Monster Hunter Rise collaboration event it set to appear in Monster Hunter Riders. Capcom has officially announced the second collaboration event, which will see the addition of the Crimson Glow Valstrax into the mobile title. The collaboration event will begin on August 24, 2021. Additionally a 1.5 Year Anniversary Campaign is currently underway. [Thanks, Gamer!]
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Adds New Item Pack Kushala Quest and Guild Provisions

Capcom has a new . added Kushala Daora event quest until Monster Hunter Rise, next to a new one guild supply pack filled with upgrade materials and goods. Unlike previous event missions, there are no special cosmetic rewards for the Kushala event mission. Both add-ons are available directly from Senri the Mailman.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Rise Ruler of the Storm Event Announced

Starting today, August 20 (Friday), a new event mission “Ruler of the Storm Shimmering in the Dust” will be released on “Monster Hunter Rise”, according to famitsu. Let’s challenge the quest where a powerful individual “Kushala Daora” appears that is different from the usual one! Hunters will have the chance to do battle with this raging Elder Dragon who has caused quite a storm in Monster Hunter Rise.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has me craving a full Pokémon Monster Hunter game

After months of questions and anticipation, we finally got a closer look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus during today’s Pokémon Presents stream. A new trailer went into way more detail about how the game actually works. It’s essentially a nature surveying game where players head out into the wild to complete research assignments. They’ll have to find a Pokémon, study its behavior, and figure out the proper way to catch it.
AstronomyAccuWeather

A full moon unlike any other in 2021 to rise this weekend

The weekend will feature an uncommon event in the night sky, although for those that don’t know what is happening, it may go unnoticed. A full moon is set to rise on Saturday evening, appearing similar to others that rise throughout the year, but this one will be different than every other full moon in 2021. Saturday night’s full moon will be a blue moon.
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Marvel boss announces debut Iron Man replacement

In 2019, Avengers Endgame stunned Marvel fans when Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin) and save the world. With the loss of Iron Man, the Avengers no longer have a de facto leader, especially considering that Captain America was also retired. Fortunately, Iron Man’s replacement has already been announced and her first appearance is not that far away.
Video GamesTwinfinite

These Gen 1 Pokemon Tattoo Designs Look Spectacular

When it comes to Pokemon, there are so many different cool and unique designs that make for some pretty awesome imagery. As such, it makes complete sense that so many people would get their favorites tattooed on them, especially if they love the franchise. Figuring out the right tattoo, even...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Monster Hunter Amiibo Sweepstakes – Great Rewards For a Low Cost

You probably knew that Nintendo’s eshop had a rewards program, but if you’re like a large number of Switch players, you never found a good way of using them. And that’s understandable – with the usual payout rewards being on the middling side, many players haven’t yet found a reason to pay attention to those little coins. If that mindset sounds familiar, read on. This article is especially for you.
CarsCNET

Tesla Bioweapon Defense Mode now standard on Model Y

If you've been eyeing a new Tesla Model Y and you live in an area with above-average air pollution, there's some good news for you, and it comes in the form of a great big air filter. Specifically, Tesla is making its HEPA air filter and "Bioweapon Defense Mode" standard on the Model Y, according to a report Monday by Electrek.
Video GamesIGN

Aussie Deals: Up to 85% Off Fighters, Monster (Hunter) Deals, Price-Sliced ACs and More!

The weekend is upon us! Why not celebrate by gearing up on some (or all) of the following cheap video games? Xbox enthusiasts can score a number of classic, "XOX enhanced" Assassin's entries. PSFolk can nab sexy, price-slashed accessories. Switch faithful can acquire some more Mario adventures. Lastly, the Steam valve has been opened, and a ton of fighting games are in the pipeline for your PC!
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Monster Hunter Frontier Online System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 2...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Next Monster Hunter Rise Capcom Collaboration Coming After August Update

Capcom has revealed that the following Monster Hunter Rise Capcom collaboration will be released sometime after the August update. Currently, there are a total of two Capcom collaborations available in: Monster Hunter Rise. This includes Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and okami. Both collaborations feature unique layered armor for the Palico and Palamute respectively. The official Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed this information in a short tweet.
Carselectrek.co

Tesla pushes new Model 3 Standard Range Plus orders to 2022

Tesla has now pushed new Model 3 Standard Range Plus orders to 6 months out, all the way to January 2022. There are likely several factors at play. Today, Tesla has updated its online configurator to push the delivery timeline for new Model 3 Standard Range Plus orders all the way to January 2022.
Video GamesEW.com

There's now an official Witcher school in Poland to transform you into a monster hunter

Forget Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which is problematic right now. Instead, try the School of Witcher-craft. An unofficial "Witcher School" has been active in Poland for the last six years with more than 2,000 LARPers (a.k.a. live-action role-players) from 52 countries following in the footsteps of Geralt of Rivia, the lead character of Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher books, the CD PROJEKT RED video games, and Netflix's live-action series. But this week, CD PROJEKT RED teams up with the event's organizer, the 5 Żywiołów agency, to make this an officially licensed affair.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Monster Hunter: Legends Of The Guild Carves Out A Spot On Netflix

Capcom’s Monster Hunter series is having a big year and, due to Capcom's partnership with Netflix, that trend continued this week. Unrelated to last year’s live-action movie from Paul W.S. Anderson, an hour-long CG movie titled Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, which was announced back in 2018, is now available on Netflix.
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Tesla Long Range Model Y and Standard Range Model 3 sold out in Canada

Canadians looking to buy the Tesla Model Y Long Range and Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus are in for some bad news. According to a TeslaNorth report, Tesla’s Model Y Long Range and Model 3 are currently sold out in the United States and Canada until January 2022. Customers who have already placed their orders are still waiting for deliveries, and some are reporting that the delivery date for their vehicle is being postponed to later in September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy