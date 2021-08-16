Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures include Goss Harag
A new line from Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus figures are currently available for pre-order through the Japanese e-Capcom Online Store. The Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figure collection includes the Goss Harag and Almudron from Monster Hunter Rise. Consumers can buy one box, which will contain six figures, for 7,920 yen or about $72. The figures will be released on December 14, 2021 officially Monster Hunter Twitter account revealed the release of Monster Hunter Standard Model Plus Vol 20 figures.gamingideology.com
