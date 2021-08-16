Netflix New Shows: See the Trailer for Twisted Polish Mystery Series “Open Your Eyes” – Netflix News

Netflix has just released the trailer for an upcoming Polish mystery series with a sci-fi twist. “Open Your Eyes” is a 6-episode series that follows Julia as she finds herself at an amnesia treatment center in the aftermath of a terrible accident that killed her family. She begins to form bonds with other patients who have experienced oddly similar traumas and meets Adam, a mysterious boy, who becomes her guide around the center. When she starts to have strange dreams and visions that feel all too real, she begins to question if this place is really what it promises to be. Julia fights to escape from the institution in an effort to discover the truth: this world is not what it seems. The series arrives on August 25th and you can see the trailer below.