Ultra-rare Honus Wagner card smashes sale record at auction
A 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card has reportedly sold for $6.606M, smashing a record that had already been broken and later matched this year, according to reports.www.audacy.com
A 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card has reportedly sold for $6.606M, smashing a record that had already been broken and later matched this year, according to reports.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0