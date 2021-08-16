Ultra-rare Honus Wagner card smashes sale record at auction

The iconic Honus Wagner T206 baseball card has regained its throne as the most expensive sports trading card ever sold after going for $6.6 million in an auction Sunday night. Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported the Wagner T206 is exceedingly rare, with only three graded by SGC and four by PSA of equal or higher quality, which is why it was able to break the record despite an otherwise mundane grade of a three out of 10.