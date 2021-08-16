Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dogecoin Comes Back To Life

By Mark Putrino
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SwepB_0bSyQT5x00

It looked like it was over for the new cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). After soaring to a high of 74 cents on May 8, it went into a freefall. On July 20, it reached a low of 16 cents.

There was barely any rebound for Dogecoin, and it entered a period of sideways trading.

But on Aug. 7, the tide turned. Doge started to rally and it has been climbing higher ever since.

A classic rounded bottom pattern has formed on the chart. This pattern illustrates the slow but steady changing of leadership from the bears to the bulls. It implies the rally should continue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLtS6_0bSyQT5x00

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
SciencePosted by
Benzinga

THCP, A Cannabinoid More Potent Than THC: An In-Depth Look At The Study That Discovered It

This article was originally published on Weedmaps News, and appears here with permission. A new cannabinoid has been discovered, and the ramifications could be massive. Scientists funded by the UNIHEMP research project have discovered a new psychoactive molecule: Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP; and they believe that there are great scientific implications for the phytocannabinoid.
Posted by
Benzinga

Litecoin Stages Revival Amid Bitcoin's Bull Run

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC), an early Bitcoin (CRYPT: BTC) spinoff and peer-to-peer cryptocurrency was consolidating on Saturday morning after rising over 12% on Thursday and Friday. Many cryptocurrencies have seen a revival recently from their mid-summer lows which is due, in part, to seasonality. The Litecoin Chart: Between Aug. 13 and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

Dogecoin may experience explosive returns, but it's an incredibly risky investment. There are other options, though, that pose much less risk while still boosting your savings. The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year....
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT, they are now trading at $48,518.76 per coin, $3,293.94 per token, and $0.3319 apiece, respectively. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

BNB Is Up By 6% As Following Ethereum And Bitcoin

Binance Coin's (CRYPTO: BNB) price has increased 6.38% over the past 24 hours to $448.88. Over the past week, BNB has experienced an uptick of over 13.0%, moving from $397.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $686.31. The chart below compares the...
Businesszycrypto.com

Not Even Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Comes Close to Dogecoin As An Exchange Medium – Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is one of the few billionaires that, similar to Elon Musk, is bullish on Dogecoin. The billionaire entrepreneur who among other franchises owns the NBA professional basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, in an interview with CNBC’s ‘Make It’ segment on Friday, has called DOGE the “strongest” contender among digital currencies for widespread use as a medium of exchange.
Businessu.today

Elon Musk Claims Dogecoin Is "Strongest" Cryptocurrency When It Comes to Payments

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again stressed that Dogecoin fulfills the properties of a means of payment in a better way than any other cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he channeled fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, who recently told CNBC Make It that the meme cryptocurrency is the “strongest” medium of exchange because of its community:
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock and Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin and Dogecoin Pulled Back Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) pulled back slightly on Tuesday as did the price of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE). As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Coinbase stock was down almost 4% for the session. And over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin were down 2%, 1%, and 3%, respectively, according to CoinDesk.
StocksFortune

Robinhood shares sink after it reveals a quarter of revenue comes from Dogecoin trades

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Following Robinhood's first earnings call post-IPO, shares dropped nearly 10% at market open Thursday. Although the brokerage more than doubled its revenue over the three months ending in June from this time last year, the company revealed that crypto trading had begun driving most of that momentum.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,899.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market capitalization of $499,509.88 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy