Vermilion Parish, LA

Vermilion Parish partners to host job fair

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H200v_0bSyQOvY00

The Vermilion Parish Job Fair welcomes employers throughout Acadiana to get to know the home-grown talent Vermilion has to offer. On Tuesday, August 17, 9 am - 12 pm St. Theresa’s Holy Family Center will host Acadiana employers looking to fill open positions.

Partners joining the Vermilion Chamber of Commerce and the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance include the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Acadiana Workforce Solutions, and South Louisiana Community College.

There is no fee for job seekers to attend. They should bring resumes and dress for success. For employers and job seekers that would like more information - including affiliated events and sponsorship opportunities - a website has been created to provide all the necessary information.

Visit www.vermilionparishjobfair.com often for details and updates.

St. Theresa Holy Family Center is located at 101 N Leonard St., Abbeville, LA 70510. Free entry for job seekers.

Employer and resource booths available for reservation.

