Jennifer Lopez Is Cool for the Summer in a Printed Bandeau, Dress Shirt & Flowing Pants Set With 6-Inch Heels

Jennifer Lopez tackled summer heat with ease this weekend at the Jennifer Klein Day of Indulgence event in Los Angeles.

The “Hustlers” actress went bold in a printed three-piece set as she attended the star-studded event with her daughter Emme on Sunday. Lopez’s ensemble featured a coordinating bandeau, unbuttoned dress shirt and flowing low-rise pants for a streamlined patterned look. The singer accessorized further with her signature oversize sunglasses and mega hoops along with her new favorite Ben necklace for beau Ben Affleck.

To elevate the outfit, J-Lo reached new heights with her choice of footwear. Never one to stray away from a tall heel, the “On the Floor” musician picked a sky-high set of stiletto sandals complete with smooth gray uppers, a rounded toe and an almost 6-inch lift.

It was just last year when the “Second Act” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Pa Ti” singer also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

