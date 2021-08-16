Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Top US health expert says unvaccinated are 'sitting ducks' for delta variant amid surge

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsbBb_0bSyP9jh00
  • Daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass the 200,000 threshold, according to a top public health expert.
  • NIH Director Francis Collins told Fox News that average daily COVID-19 cases — up 700 percent since July at nearly 130,000 — are showing “no signs of having peaked.”
  • “I will be surprised if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks, and that’s heartbreaking considering we never thought we would be back in that space again,” Collins told Fox News on Sunday.

Daily COVID-19 cases could soon surpass the 200,000 threshold once again as the delta variant sweeps across the country, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) said Sunday.

NIH Director Francis Collins told Fox News that average daily COVID-19 cases — up 700 percent since July at nearly 130,000 — are showing “no signs of having peaked.”

“I will be surprised if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next couple of weeks, and that’s heartbreaking considering we never thought we would be back in that space again,” Collins said.

“That was January-February, that shouldn’t be August. But here we are with the delta variant, which is so contagious, and this heartbreaking situation where 90 million people are still unvaccinated who are sitting ducks for this virus and that’s the mess we’re in,” he continued. “We’re in a world of hurt and it’s a critical juncture to try to do everything we can to turn that around."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT CORONAVIRUS RIGHT NOW

Currently, 50.7 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while nearly 60 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Collins also addressed anticipated booster shots, which have yet to be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) except for the certain immunocompromised individuals.

“There is a concern that the vaccine may start to wane in its effectiveness,” Collins said. “And delta is a nasty one for us to try to deal with. The combination of those two means we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with healthcare providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward.”

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than a million Americans have received an unauthorized third dose of a vaccine, ABC reported last week.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sitting Ducks#Delta#Nih#Fox News#Americans#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Now Can't Go Here

As the highly contagious Delta variant spreads, many people and businesses across the U.S. are starting to crack down, mask up, and implement restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus once more. In just the last week, the White House issued vaccination requirements for federal workers and many restaurants across the country started requiring proof of vaccination for those looking to dine inside. But this new "no vax, no service" approach isn't just hitting certain workplaces and your favorite spots to eat. Another popular attraction has just announced a new ban on unvaccinated visitors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
POTUSWashington Times

New wave of COVID-19 is not the fault of the unvaccinated

Why are President Joe Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly blaming and shaming “unvaccinated Americans” for this new wave of COVID-19? It’s time to think. Our own government is trying to demonize one group of Americans. Why?. This lie is so over-the-top, Pinocchio...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You're 60 Percent Less Likely to Get Sick From the Delta Variant If You Do This

As the Delta variant dominates countries across the globe, we're learning more and more about how this iteration of COVID is unlike any we've seen before. According to recent research, Delta is not only nearly twice as contagious as previous variants, but it may also cause more severe illness in those infected. Thankfully, there are ways to protect yourself from this highly infectious and now dominant variant—including one method based on new research that's been found to be up to 60 percent effective.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
HealthBangor Daily News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Posted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

The CDC reveals what will happen to you after new COVID vaccine shots

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recently revealed what she hopes will happen with the new COVID-19 booster shots. She said on the “Today” show that the CDC is “hopeful” the COVID-19 boosters will “give you a higher level of protection, not just against the delta variant but against a broad range of variants.”
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Big Warning For Us All

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding an alarm. If you are not vaccinated, you are in danger. If you are vaccinated, there are risks also. And if we don't stop the virus from spreading, more mutations may develop—and they may be even worse than Delta. Fauci spoke with Katie Couric, and gave 10 essential pieces of advice that could save your life. some of them new. Read on for each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

No One Should Get a COVID Booster for at Least This Long, WHO Says

Even though less than half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, those who have gotten their shots are already thinking about getting a third. As concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant and breakthrough case numbers grow, some people already looking at the possibility of a COVID booster shot. In Israel, boosters have just started being administered to anyone over the age of 60, and in the U.S., San Francisco hospitals are offering an additional shot of Pfizer or Moderna to people who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is was calling for a moratorium on COVID booster shots for awhile for a very important reason.
Delta, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Delta variant: Where to buy N95, KN95 masks for protection against COVID strain

The Delta variant has become the dominant strain of COVID, now accounting for more than 93% of all cases in the U.S., mostly among the unvaccinated population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance last month. The agency now recommends people in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission should again wear masks indoors. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the U.S. have high or substantial transmission, according to CDC data, including all 21 in New Jersey.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

When Will The Pandemic End? Expert Says It's Only The Beginning

With the world well over a year into the coronavirus pandemic, one disease expert believes we are closer to the beginning of the crisis than we are to the end of it. U.S. epidemiologist Dr. Larry Brilliant made the proclamation on CNBC’s “Street Signs,” telling the news outlet that “I think we’re closer to the beginning than we are to the end [of the pandemic], and that’s not because the variant that we’re looking at right now is going to last that long.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy